Reporting under genocide: Six months in Gaza
With international reporters locked out, Palestinian journalists have made huge sacrifices to keep the world informed of the unprecedented killing and destruction in Gaza.
More media workers have been killed by Israel since October 7 than in any other conflict in modern history.
Like the rest of the population, Gaza’s journalists have also been maimed, arrested or threatened, have seen their homes and offices destroyed and are grieving over the loss of those close to them.
The Listening Post spent time with three Al Jazeera journalists between February and March 2024.
Contributors:
Anas al-Sharif – Reporter, Al Jazeera Arabic
Hind Khoudary – Reporter, Al Jazeera English
Marah Elwadiya – Journalist, Al Jazeera Digital
A Listening Post/Ain Media co-production.
Videography by Mahmoud Sarraj, Ibrahim Nofal and Sari Hennawi.
Tariq Nafi – Senior Producer
Shrouq Aila – Gaza-based Producer
Ahmed Madi – Producer
Kit Harwood – Editor
Meenakshi Ravi – Executive Producer