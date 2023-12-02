Palestine-Israel through three European lenses

Israel-Gaza as seen in Europe: examining how history has informed coverage in Germany, France and Ireland.

If the United States has aided and abetted Israel’s campaign of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, the European Union’s role has been one of quiet complicity.

In a special edition of The Listening Post, we examine the discourse around the conflict in three EU countries: Germany, where shows of support for the Palestinians have been heavily suppressed; France, where television news channels have distorted the debate to suit their own agendas; and the outlier that is Ireland, where there has been probing criticism of Israel’s actions – from politicians and in the media.

Segment 1: Germany

Contributors:

Hanno Hauenstein – Journalist and former editor Berliner Zeitung

Wieland Hoban – Chair, Jewish Voice for Peace

Hebh Jamal – Palestinian journalist

Segment 2: France

Contributors:

Rima Hassan – International Lawyer and President, Refugee Camps Observatory

Thomas Legrand – Radio Host, France Inter

Daniel Schneidermann – Founder & Columnist, Arrêt Sur Images and Columnist, Libération

Segment 3: Ireland

Contributors:

Brendan Ciarán Browne – Assistant Professor of Conflict Resolution and Fellow of Trinity College Dublin

Una Mullally – Columnist, The Irish Times

Shona Murray – Europe Correspondent, Euronews