Israel’s media: Between trauma and anger

While Israel processes the trauma of October 7, the country’s media offer minimal scrutiny on the horrors in Gaza. Plus, invasive surveillance in the West Bank.

After three weeks of a punishing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Israel is still refusing to allow international journalists in.

News outlets and audiences are entirely reliant on local Palestinian reporters, who risk their lives to provide a window into the war.



Contributors:

Tal Schneider – Political and diplomatic correspondent, Times of Israel

Nathan Thrall – Author of ‘A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: A Palestine Story’

Joshua Leifer – Journalist, Dissent Magazine

Omar Baddar – Deputy director, Arab American Institute



On our radar:

The ethnic cleansing of the occupied West Bank intensifies. Meenakshi Ravi reports on how Israelis are documenting and sharing the evidence online.

Israel’s automated occupation: Hebron

Tariq Nafi examines Israel’s use of AI-powered surveillance in Hebron, which has entrenched the Israeli government’s control over Palestinians.

Contributers:

Izzat Karaki – Activist and volunteer, Youth Against Settlements

Sophia Goodfriend – Researcher, Duke University

Matt Mahmoudi – Researcher and adviser, Amnesty International