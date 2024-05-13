Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks push deeper into Jabalia
Palestinians fleeing Rafah have nowhere safe to go as Israeli forces intensify attacks across the Gaza Strip.
- At least 300,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza’s Rafah, according to the United Nations, as Israel expands its offensive in the southern city and confronts Hamas fighters there.
- Israeli tanks are moving deeper into the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, witnesses said, after launching a series of intense air raids in the area.