Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks push deeper into Jabalia

Palestinians fleeing Rafah have nowhere safe to go as Israeli forces intensify attacks across the Gaza Strip.

a woman holds her hands in front of her face as a family mourns together
A family mourns loved ones killed in Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 13 May 2024
  • At least 300,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza’s Rafah, according to the United Nations, as Israel expands its offensive in the southern city and confronts Hamas fighters there.
  • Israeli tanks are moving deeper into the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, witnesses said, after launching a series of intense air raids in the area.