Israel vs Hamas: Battle for narrative supremacy

A propaganda battle between Israel and Hamas – different messages, different audiences. Plus, Francesca Albanese on media missteps in this war.

Forty-eight days of bloodshed later, a truce lasting 96 hours – between Israel and Hamas – has come into effect, giving Palestinians in Gaza some temporary room to breathe. But in the information war, there is no ceasefire in sight.

Contributors:

Abboud Omar Hamayel – Academic, Birzeit University

Hussein Ibish – Arab Gulf States Institute

Mia Bloom – Professor, Georgia State University

Shashank Joshi – Defence Editor, Economist

On our radar:

This past week has been one of the most devastating for journalists in Gaza. This, in a war that has already been described as the “deadliest period on record” for the media. Meenakshi Ravi has the details.

Francesca Albanese: Western media living in ‘alternative reality’

In recent weeks, there has been an alarmingly small number of official voices calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. One exception has been Francesca Albanese – the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian territories. She joins us for an interview on terminology, context and the blindspots of mainstream media.

Contributor:

Francesca Albanese – UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Territories