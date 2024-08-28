Could fighting in Kursk lead to a nuclear disaster?
The head of the IAEA warns nuclear plant in Russia is vulnerable to attack.
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog is warning military action is posing serious risks to the Kursk nuclear power plant.
During a visit, Rafael Grossi said its nuclear reactor has no protective shield, meaning there is a high risk of disaster if it is hit by a missile.
Ukrainian forces crossed into the Kursk region just over three weeks ago and fighting has moved closer to the facility, putting it well within range of Ukrainian weapons.
Moscow says the facility has already been attacked by Ukrainian forces.
Kyiv has not commented.
So how dangerous is the situation?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Rafael Grossi – Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency
Robert Kelley – Distinguished associate fellow at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Elena Sokova – Executive director of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation
Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute