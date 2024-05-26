Has democratic South Africa lost its way?

Governing African National Congress faces its toughest test yet in national election.

South Africa is preparing for a milestone election.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) has been in power for 30 years, but its dominance over South African politics could be waning.

Millions of voters say they are disillusioned, and the country’s unemployment rate is the highest in the world.

Violent crime is rising, with the latest police statistics showing a person is killed every 20 minutes.

And rolling electricity outages are hurting businesses.

The ANC is still the most popular party but its support base is shrinking.

So, has the one-party majority run its course?

Could the election on Wednesday launch a new political landscape, with rival parties forming coalitions in order to govern?

Presenter:

Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Crystal Orderson – Journalist and host on Cape Talk radio station

Lesego Makhubela – Spokesperson for the governing African National Congress in Gauteng province

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa – Opposition MP with the centre-left party the United Democratic Movement