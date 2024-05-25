In Pictures

Tens of thousands cheer at ANC rally before South Africa elections

South Africans head to the polls on May 19 in elections that could see the ANC lose its majority for the first time.

President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters on his arrival at the political party’s final rally ahead of the upcoming election at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Alaister Russell TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Tens of thousands of supporters dressed in yellow, green and black gathered for the final rally of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, before watershed general elections next week.

Some 28 million registered voters will cast their ballot on Wednesday in a move that could see the ANC fail to clinch a majority in the national assembly for the first time in 30 years. Polls suggest ANC could win less than 50 percent of the vote.

If the predictions are accurate, it would mean that President Cyril Ramaphosa will need to strike a deal with one or more coalition partners to form a government and keep the country’s top job.

The biggest issues at stake in Africa’s most advanced economy include sky-high unemployment, violent crime, deteriorating public infrastructure, and stark economic inequality.

“We gather here carrying with us the hopes and aspirations of millions of our people … to declare that together, we will do more and we will do better,” Ramaphosa told his supporters in the FNB stadium on Saturday. In comments broadcast on national television, he said the ANC would focus on getting more South Africans into work, tackle the high cost of living, maintain existing social grants and progressively implement a basic income support grant for the unemployed.

ANC’s Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola was confident his party would win.

“It is because of the amount of work we have put in the past eight years – we have improved the life of the people, [including] electricity connection, water and also the economy has grown in [terms of] GDP and we are the only organisation that can continue with the transformation of our society,” Lamola told Al Jazeera.

Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wave party flags during their final rally ahead of the upcoming election at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Alaister Russell
African National Congress (ANC) supporters gesture at a fake coffin that signifies the death of a rival political party during their final rally ahead of the upcoming election at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Alaister Russell
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) hold out a Palestinian flag during their final rally ahead of the upcoming election at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Alaister Russell
A supporter sits under the flag of the African National Congress (ANC) as South African president Cyril Ramaphosa (not pictured) speaks during the party's final rally ahead of the upcoming elections at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa May 25, 2024. REUTERS/James Oatway
A supporter rests under the flag of the African National Congress (ANC) during the party's final rally ahead of the upcoming elections at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa May 25, 2024 REUTERS/James Oatway
A supporter rests under the flag of the ANC. The ANC has governed South Africa since the election of the first post-apartheid president, Nelson Mandela, in 1994 [James Oatway/Reuters]