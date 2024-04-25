Will Israel be held accountable for its actions in Gaza?

Outcry after the discovery of mass graves in two Gaza hospitals.

Hundreds of bodies have been found in mass graves in Gaza after Israeli forces withdrew from the Nasser and al-Shifa medical compounds they had besieged for weeks, according to Palestinian authorities.

The Palestinian Civil Defence says there is evidence the Israeli army committed crimes against humanity by carrying out summary executions.

Israel said claims that Israeli forces buried the bodies were unfounded.

The United Nations and European Union are calling for urgent, independent investigations.

The United States says it wants answers, too.

How will Israel respond? And how will it be held to account?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mansour Shouman – Gaza citizen journalist who took refuge at Nasser Hospital

Andreas Kleiser – Director for policy and cooperation at the International Commission on Missing Persons

Kenneth Roth – Visiting professor at Princeton School for Public and International Affairs