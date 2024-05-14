Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 14 killed in Israeli attack on central Gaza home
The dead include children and “dozens” were injured, medical sources say, after a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza was bombed.
- Israeli warplanes have bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 14 Palestinians including children, Gaza medical sources say.
- A UNICEF official calls for an end to the “indiscriminate killing of civilians, especially children” in Gaza.