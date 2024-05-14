Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 14 killed in Israeli attack on central Gaza home

The dead include children and “dozens” were injured, medical sources say, after a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza was bombed.

A Palestinian child, wounded in Israeli fire during an Israeli invasion in Jabalia refugee camp, sits in a tent inside of Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in northern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 14 May 2024
  • Israeli warplanes have bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 14 Palestinians including children, Gaza medical sources say.
  • A UNICEF official calls for an end to the “indiscriminate killing of civilians, especially children” in Gaza.