Israel’s military is targeting Palestinian police delivering aid to Gaza

The United States has called on Israel to stop attacking Palestinian police officers in Gaza.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has called on Israel to stop attacking Palestinian police officers in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The demand comes as the Israeli military is destroying infrastructure from the north to the south, including hospitals, schools, roads, communication networks and the water system.

The widespread destruction is part of a deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza – with tens of thousands of people starving and heavy fighting continuing to take lives.

Why is Israel systematically targeting all arms of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Gaza?

And what does this mean for the future governance of the Gaza Strip?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Chris Gunness – Former spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Walid Habbas – Researcher at the Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies

Sultan Barakat – Professor of Public Policy, Hamad Bin Khalifa University