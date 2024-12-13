Will Syria’s new leadership be inclusive and recognised by world powers?

Ahmed al-Sharaa is promising justice, stability and unity.

Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, says he will set the country on a path to development.

But it’s no easy task.

Nearly half the population is displaced. The World Bank estimates more than a decade of war has destroyed infrastructure to the tune of $11bn.

Parts of Syria are still under the control of rival armed groups.

Religious and ethnic minorities are concerned about their future – will the new administration be inclusive?

Do its leaders have the expertise to navigate this political transition?

And how will they win the confidence and support of the international community?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Qutaiba Idlbi – Senior policy adviser at the American Coalition for Syria, a group of US-based human rights organisations

Labib Nahhas – Director of the Syrian Association for Citizens’ Dignity, which advocates for the rights of Syrian refugees

Harlan Ullman – Senior adviser at the Atlantic Council and a political and military analyst