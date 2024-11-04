How will domestic issues shape the US election?

From the economy to immigration and abortion rights, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer diverging plans.

As Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the US White House, their plans for the nation couldn’t be more different, from their approach to the economy to questions about democratic norms and immigration policy.

But with inflation still biting and border crossings dominating headlines, which vision will resonate most with voters?

Can Harris successfully distance herself from the challenges of the Joe Biden years?

And how might Trump’s legal troubles affect his ambitious agenda for a second term?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Paul Musgrave – Associate professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar

Amy Koch – Republican political strategist

Rania Batrice – Democratic political strategist