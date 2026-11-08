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Iran war live: Blasts heard in Qeshm; US moves to block land supply routes
Iranian state media report blasts in Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and the cities of Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas.
Published On 8 Nov 2026
- Iranian media say explosions have been heard in Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the cities of Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas.
- The US announces a new plan to block Iran’s land-based supply routes, expanding its months-long naval blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.