How are US presidential candidates approaching the final campaign stretch?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck in the polls with three weeks to go until the presidential election.

If the polls are to be believed, few United States presidential elections have been as close as this one.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck, but pollsters say the result may hinge on how voting goes in seven states.

A swing of a few thousand votes either way could influence who makes it to the White House.

So, what issues might decide the outcome?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

John Zogby – US pollster

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe at The New York Times

Paul Musgrave – Associate professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar