Why is Benjamin Netanyahu lashing out at Egypt, Jordan and Qatar?

The Israeli prime minister has criticised regional players since start of the war on Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in early October, its relations with countries in the region have come under increasing strain.

Israel has accused Egypt of blocking aid deliveries to Gaza and criticised Qatar’s role in mediating the release of Israeli captives.

Israel also says it might not renew a long-standing water agreement with Jordan because Amman has denounced its military offensive in Gaza.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu criticising Cairo, Doha and Amman for political gain, as he faces calls to step down as Israel’s prime minister?

And how will his condemnation of these countries affect ongoing negotiations towards a ceasefire?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

H A Hellyer – Senior associate fellow of the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies

Sultan Barakat – Professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha, Qatar

Akiva Eldar – Israeli political analyst, journalist and author