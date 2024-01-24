Video Duration 28 minutes 15 seconds
Is Israel using food deprivation as a war tactic?
Israel’s assault on Gaza has left hundreds of thousands of Palestinian residents facing catastrophic food insecurity.
More than half a million people in Gaza are facing catastrophic food insecurity amid Israel’s war on Gaza, according to the World Food Programme and other UN agencies.
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Alex de Waal – Author of, Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine
Mads Gilbert – Doctor of emergency medicine with experience working in Gaza’s health sector
Riham Jafari – Communication and advocacy coordinator for ActionAid Palestine
Published On 24 Jan 2024