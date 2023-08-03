Can Colombia make lasting peace with armed groups?

High hopes in Colombia as six-month ceasefire with ELN rebel group comes into effect.

For years, a ceasefire deal between the government in Colombia and the last remaining rebel group there failed to stick.

But following long-running negotiations, the ceasefire between the government agreement and the National Liberation Army (ELN) has come into effect.

President Gustavo Petro says it is part of his election promise to lead Colombia towards what he calls “Total Peace”. But critics are sceptical and mutual mistrust remains.

So will the cessation of hostilities eventually lead to a peace deal? And what does it mean for communities in areas controlled by rebels?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Jorge Restrepo – Director, Conflict Analysis Resource Center

Elizabeth Dickinson – Senior analyst for Colombia, International Crisis Group

Laura Bonilla – Deputy director, Peace and Reconciliation Foundation