What does the latest indictment mean for Donald Trump?

Former US president is charged in Georgia with racketeering in attempt to overturn 2020 election defeat.

A fourth criminal indictment within five months for Donald Trump.

He has been accused in Georgia of racketeering and conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

The previous charges – 91 so far – have done little to dent his popularity. He is already the top favourite to win the Republican nomination to run for the White House next year.

How serious is the indictment for Trump and his chances of re-election?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Julie Norman – Co-director, Centre on US Politics, University College London

Ross Feingold – Lawyer and director, Association of Americans Resident Overseas

Jennifer Ewing – Spokesperson, Republicans Overseas UK