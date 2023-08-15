Read the full text of Trump’s Georgia indictment

A 98-page document provides details of Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia state in the most sweeping case so far against the ex-president.

Former United States President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.

Prosecutors in Atlanta on Tuesday charged the Republican leader with 13 felony counts – compounding the legal threats he is facing in multiple jurisdictions as a firestorm of investigations imperils his bid for a second White House term.

Eighteen co-defendants were indicted in the probe, including Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who pressured local legislators over the result after the election, and Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Read the full text of the indictment: