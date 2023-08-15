Live updatesLive updates,
Trump indictment live: 19 charged in Georgia election meddling case
Georgia prosecutor says Trump and 18 co-defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn state’s 2020 election results.
- Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a two-year investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.
- This is the most sweeping indictment against the former president. The 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate faces trials in New York, Washington, DC, and Florida in three other cases.