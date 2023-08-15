Live updates,

Trump indictment live: 19 charged in Georgia election meddling case

Georgia prosecutor says Trump and 18 co-defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn state’s 2020 election results.

epublican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US on August 12, 2023 [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Published On 15 Aug 2023
  • Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a two-year investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.
  • This is the most sweeping indictment against the former president. The 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate faces trials in New York, Washington, DC, and Florida in three other cases.