Why are so many Palestinian women being killed in Israel’s war on Gaza?

The United Nations says women and children make up 70 percent of the dead.

The United Nations says Palestinian women have borne the brunt of Israel’s onslaught in Gaza.

Two-thirds of those killed in the war, purportedly against Hamas, are women and children.

What are the difficulties that Palestinian women face living under constant attack?

And what’s the world saying – or doing – about it?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Nour Odeh – political analyst and former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Task Force on Public Diplomacy

Yara Hawari – senior analyst at Al Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network and host of the Rethinking Palestine podcast

Heather Barr – associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch