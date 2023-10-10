Video Duration 29 minutes 30 seconds
Israel-Palestine conflict and the Gaza War
Hundreds of civilians have been killed and injured in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Israel’s government has declared a total siege of Gaza, fighting what it calls “human animals”. Earlier, hundreds of Israelis were killed by Palestinian fighters.
Why has politics failed so badly? And what’s next – for both sides?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Francesca Albanese – United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories
Diana Buttu – lawyer and former spokeswoman for the Palestine Liberation Organisation
Gideon Levy – columnist at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and author of The Punishment of Gaza
