What’s needed for lasting peace between Israelis, Palestinians?

Israel has carried out a third day of air raids on Gaza. The military says it is targeting the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group.

But it is civilians who are bearing the brunt of the worst violence since last year’s 11-day war. Dozens of Palestinians, including 15 children, have been killed since Friday. The armed group has fired more than 500 rockets into Israel.

The Palestinian prime minister says the cycle of violence must stop.

So what’s needed to deliver permanent peace? And how does the latest round of attacks jeopardise the mediation efforts made so far?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Yaser Alashqar – academic and specialist on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Rami Khouri – professor and director of Global Engagement, American University of Beirut

Dan Arbell – scholar-in-residence, Center for Israeli Studies at American University and former Israeli diplomat