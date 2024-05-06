Video Duration 28 minutes 15 seconds
What are the implications of Israel’s ban on Al Jazeera?
Qatar-based network says action by Israel’s government is illegal.
Al Jazeera has condemned the Israeli government’s decision to shut down the media network’s operations in the country as a criminal act against international and humanitarian law.
What’s behind this ban? And how effective will it be?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Ronnie Kasrils – leading anti-apartheid activist and former South African intelligence minister
Maria Ressa – co-founder of the Rappler news website and recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Jonathan Dagher – journalist heading the Middle East desk at Reporters Without Borders
Published On 6 May 2024