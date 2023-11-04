Will Gaza ever receive enough aid?

UN says humanitarian catastrophe in the strip is ‘worsening by the hour’.

Thousands of people killed, entire neighbourhoods flattened and nowhere safe to go.

Palestinians trapped in Gaza are being denied the essentials for life – food, drinking water, shelter, medical care and fuel necessary to power life-saving machines.

And more than three weeks since Israel started its military offensive and imposed a total siege on the strip, humanitarian aid to Gaza remains limited.

The United Nations says the situation is worsening by the hour.

It says Gaza needs billions of dollars in aid to fix an economy “stifled’ by years of an Israeli blockade.

Plus, consumers protest against Israel’s war on Gaza with their wallets.