Turkey halts trade with Israel, what’s the cost for both nations?

Israel’s isolation deepens as Turkey halts bilateral trade with the Middle Eastern nation.

Many nations are accusing Israel’s prime minister of committing genocide in Gaza.

And pressure is growing globally on Benjamin Netanyahu to end the conflict – even pressure from his closest allies.

Turkey has become the first country to halt all trade with Israel worth $7bn – until a permanent ceasefire is reached.

Ankara’s boycott could further harm the Israeli economy battered by the war.

But Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire deal with Hamas, saying it does not meet the nation’s demands, despite its growing international isolation.

