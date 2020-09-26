Counting the Cost

Despite downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19, Brazil’s president’s approval rating is at its highest since he took office.
An ageing population, huge debts and a recession – we look at the challenges facing Japan’s new prime minister.
A debt crisis, gas price slump and armed uprising are slowing Mozambique’s rise. Plus, why the dollar...
Crude oil exporters are struggling to balance budgets with low oil prices. Plus, South Africa could...
Turkey’s exploration in the hotly contested region increases tensions. Plus, the Brexiteer who wants to run the WTO.
As stocks soar to record highs and inequality deepens during the pandemic, is it time to finally confront capitalism?
Lebanese people cannot get access to their bank accounts but billions have been smuggled out of the country.
Despite losing ground, Moscow sends war planes and Russian mercenaries to Libya. Plus, Lebanon’s deadly explosion.
British banks, prime ministers and parish vicars made millions from the slave trade. Plus Wirecard’s missing billions.
From cheap coronavirus treatments to the use of blood plasma, we look at options available to low-income nations.
The move, while unlikely, would undermine Hong Kong’s financial operations. Plus, Turkey’s military expenditure.
China has dramatically increased its defence budget over the past 10 years. Plus, Nigeria prepares to export gas.
We examine the potential for a green economy to create jobs while combatting the climate crisis.
Amid rising influence of China and strained relations with the US, Europe makes calculations about its economic future.