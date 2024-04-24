Why are nations racing to buy weapons?

Global military spending is at an all-time high, increasing in all five geographical regions for the first time since 2009.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and China’s military build-up in the South China Sea are increasing instability in the world.

This is leading nations across the globe to boost their defences.

Military spending reached an all-time high of nearly $2.4 trillion last year.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute or SIPRI says the increase is in all five geographical regions for the first time in 15 years.

