Why is Germany maintaining economic ties with China?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been on a three-day visit to China in a bid to shore up economic ties.

Germany is China’s biggest European trade partner.

But, Berlin also sees Beijing as a competitor and a rival.

And – in its first-ever “strategy on China” launched last year – pledged to reduce German dependence on the Chinese market.

But, during his visit last week to China, the German Chancellor signalled his intentions to maintain business ties.

That may have angered some of Olaf Scholz’s closest allies.

The European Union has launched several investigations into exports of Chinese green technology to protect European industry from competition.

