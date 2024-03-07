Could soaring housing prices affect Biden’s re-election bid?

The US economy is remarkably strong. But, borrowing costs are high and many Americans can’t afford to buy a home.

The American economy is booming.

Inflation is down, the job market is strong and wages are rising.

Yet, many people in the US do not feel better off now than when Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Americans are getting ready to cast their ballots in November.

The health of the US economy is vital to any president seeking re-election.

While Biden has avoided a recession, there’s one major factor weighing heavily on consumer sentiment – the housing market.

