Is nuclear power on the verge of a revival?
Global nuclear power generation is set to peak next year, despite claims it is dangerous, costly and plants take too long to build.
Critics say nuclear power plants are dangerous, expensive and take a long time to build.
But nuclear power is being touted by many experts as a clean source of energy.
Many nations aiming to decarbonise are now building new reactors which are mainly supplied by China and Russia.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
New Zealand slips into second recession in 18 months
Modi’s India plans its own democracy index, after global rankings downgrade
Fitch Ratings upgrades Qatar to third-highest on back of gas expansion
The International Atomic Energy Association expects global nuclear power generation to reach an all-time high next year.
It says investment will need to more than double to $100bn by 2030, to meet the Paris Agreement climate targets.
Also on Counting the Cost, the European Union has pledged $8bn to cash-strapped Egypt.
Plus, will the United States ban TikTok?