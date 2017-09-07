Former Guantanamo detainee Moazzam Begg chronicles tensions between the West and Islam through his own experience.

Moazzam Begg has experienced a generation of conflict. He was detained under suspicion of "terrorism" in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay and the UK.

He confessed to being a member of al-Qaeda in 2002 and spent almost two years in detention in Guantanamo, yet has never been convicted of any crime.

In 2014, Begg was arrested once again and charged with "terrorism offences" - only to be released with dropped charges months later.

In a gripping first-hand account, Begg chronicles the forces that he believes led to his confession and describes what life is like for him as a Muslim in modern-day Britain.

Source: Al Jazeera