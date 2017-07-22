Israel's recent security measures are creating tensions with Palestinians who see them as extension of the occupation.

World leaders are demanding Israel honour the status quo that governs the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

They fear new security restrictions imposed by Israel could trigger unrest across the occupied territory.

The state of Jordan has been the custodian of all Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem since 1994.

And Israel's recent security measures are creating tensions with Palestinians who see them as an extension of the occupation.

On Friday, Muslim worshippers refused to perform prayers at the mosque as thousands of Palestinians rallied across the region.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has cut short a trip to China and is urging the U.S. to intervene in the crisis.

So, is Israel abiding by the status quo? And what is Jordan's role as a custodian of these holy sites?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Mustafa Abu Sway - Professor and scholar on the al-Aqsa Mosque and member of Islamic Waqf Council

Ambassador Alan Baker - Director of the Institute for Contemporary Affairs in Jerusalem and a former legal adviser to Israel's Foreign Ministry

Source: Al Jazeera News