Thousands gather in Phoenix to decry president who held first event since white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.

Police have fired tear gas and stun grenades at crowds of protesters in Arizona as they demonstrated against US President Donald Trump, who held a campaign-style rally for supporters.

A cloudy haze enveloped the night sky on Tuesday outside the downtown Phoenix Convention Center where Trump had just wrapped up his speech.

People fled the scene as protesters and police clashed.

Police claimed protesters threw rocks and bottles at shielded officers, who were armed with batons.

"People in the crowd have begun throwing rocks and bottles at police. They also dispersed some gas in the area," said Jonathan Howard, Phoenix police spokesman.

The officers responded with pepper spray to "disperse the crowd and stop the assaults," he said.

It was not immediately known if there were any arrests.

Local television station 3TV showed footage of police shooting an object at a protester who had kicked back a tear gas canister. He fell to the ground after being hit.

Protester kicks tear gas back at police. Police shoot him with a rubber bullet on live TV.

Police have not given an estimate of the number of protesters who turned out for the event, but Arizona media said there were several thousand people.

Authorities were on high alert for the gathering, the president's first political rally since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. There, on August 12, a white supremacist mowed down anti-racist protesters who were countering a far-right rally, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo, reporting from Phoenix, described tense scenes as skirmishes broke out between protesters and Trump supporters at the end of the rally.

"There were some scuffles, instances of people yelling back and forth at each other. Then as the anti-Trump group started to break up, police used tear gas, to disperse the crowds and open up the streets," he said.

"Most of that tension has now left the streets," he said. "However, there continues to be a heavy riot police presence here."

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton had unsuccessfully called on the president to not hold the rally so soon after the trouble in Charlottesville.

A few minor scuffles and shouting matches were also reported earlier in the day as Trump supporters lined up to attend the rally.

"Toxic Trump," read one protest sign held up to the president's supporters streaming into the Phoenix Convention Center downtown. "Lock Him Up!" read another, a reference to earlier campaign chants by Trump and his backers about his election rival Hillary Clinton.

"Lock him up" chants ring in Phoenix

A half dozen members of an anti-Trump group, Redneck Revolt, showed up with rifles. John Brown, who wore military fatigues and carried an AK-47, said he was there to protect anti-Trump protesters.

Arizona allows people to carry weapons openly.

Dillon Scott of Phoenix, who voted for Clinton, said he came out to express dissatisfaction with how long Trump took to denounce racism after the Charlottesville violence.

"No one should be allowed to get away with what he gets away with, especially in political office," Scott said.

A number of opposition signs showed drawings or photos of Trump with a small, Hitler-style mustache.

State Democratic leaders had urged protetsers to gather at a city-designated free speech zone near the site of the rally.

