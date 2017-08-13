A man rammed a car into anti-white supremacist protesters in Virginia, here is what happened.

On Friday night, hundreds of marchers descended on the University of Virginia carrying torches and yelling slogans "white lives matter" and "blood and soil".

Protests turned violent in Charlottesville on Saturday, as white supremacists clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car ploughed into a crowd of anti-racist and anti-fascist demonstrators.

Here is what we know.

What happened and when?

A rally was planned for Friday to protest the removal of a Confederate statue and was described as one of the largest white supremacist events in recent US history.

Organised by Jason Kessler, a former journalist and a member of the Proud Boys, an ultra-nationalist group, the "Unite the Right" rally was planned to voice opposition to the removal of the statue of Confederate icon General Robert E Lee.

Protesters gathered again on Saturday and clashed with counter-demonstrators. At 11:40am a car struck the counter-demonstrators.

At least one person was killed and 35 injured.

Later in the afternoon, a police helicopter crashed and killed the pilot and a passenger outside Charlottesville while en route to the rally, though officials did not elaborate the details.

Where did it happen?

This took place in Charlottesville, a university town of 46,000 people, in the state of Virginia, US.

Charlottesville has become a focal point of the resurgent white supremacist movement after officials there voted to take down a statue of the Confederate General Robert E Lee.

Who was behind it?

The suspect was identified as James Alex Fields Jr, 20, a resident of the state of Ohio. He was arrested shortly after the incident and is in custody.

Police have charged him with second-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding.

How many casualties?

The hospital in Charlottesville reported that at least 19 people were injured, and one person died after the car-ramming incident. At least 15 other injuries were associated with the scheduled rally.

Is Charlottesville now safe? What is the latest on the ground?

Police eventually intervened after clashes broke out and dispersed the crowd, and Governor Payne declared a state of emergency.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville

— Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

What are people saying?

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump condemned the clashes in Charlottesville in a Twitter post:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Senator Bernie Sanders, also condemned the clashes and said "it was a reprehensible display of racism and hatred"

The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society.

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

Senator Cory Gardner a labelled them as 'domestic terrorism' :

Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW

— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

What happens next?

Governor Payne declared a state of emergency while the FBI announced its own investigation into the incident.

A fundraising campaign for the family of a woman killed in a car-ramming attack in the US town of Charlottesville has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

