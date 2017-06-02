After Trump's decision to pull the US out of the landmark Paris climate accord, we respond to the most asked questions.

In December 2015, after years of negotiations, 195 nations made a new commitment to work together to address global climate change.

This agreement, signed in Paris and seen as a turning point for global climate policy, came into force on November 4.

As of June 2017, 195 UNFCC (The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) members have signed the agreement, and 148 have ratified it. However yesterday, President Trump announced the US would withdraw from the agreement and his intentions to seek a new deal.

"So we are getting out, but we will start to negotiate and see if we can make a deal that's fair," he said.

The withdrawal also includes the cancellation of all US contributions to the Green Climate Fund, which Trump said was "costing the US a vast fortune".

According to the rules of the 2016 Paris deal, stepping out of its provisions will be a lengthy process that could take up to four years.

1) What is the Paris climate agreement?

It is an agreement within the UNFCCC dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

The aim is to limit global temperature rise to 2C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

This level is considered a crucial tipping point, above which there will be serious consequences for global food production and more frequent and dangerous climate events, such as flooding and drought.

To achieve this, global greenhouse gas emissions will need to be cut by an estimated 40-70 percent by 2050, and by 2100 the planet must be carbon-neutral.

Under the Paris accord, each country must submit its own plan to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and deal with the impact of climate change.

The agreement as a whole is not legally binding and does not penalise nations who fail to meet their commitments.

But it does impose an obligation on countries to implement their plans, and includes a review process designed to shame them into compliance, while putting pressure on them to increase the scope of their efforts every five years.

2) Is the Paris climate agreement bad?

Trump described the Paris climate accord as an "agreement that is disadvantageous to the US to the exclusive benefits of other countries".

Trump said he could not "in good conscience support a deal that punishes the US and that poses no punishment for the world's great polluters".

Continental Europe's three biggest economies - Germany, France and Italy - criticised Donald Trump's decision to quit the Paris climate agreement and said the pact was "not renegotiable".

Catherine McKenna, Canadian environment minister, said her country is "deeply disappointed by the US decision on the Paris accord".

And Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says US decision to pull out of the climate accord "is a mistake with dramatic consequences".

3) What countries are not in the Paris climate agreement?

The US will join only Nicaragua and Syria as the countries to have not signed onto the agreement - Nicaragua declined to sign the deal in the first place, saying it was too weak.

Russia said it will stay committed to backing the deal, state news reported.

4) Is climate change real?

The temperature of Earth's air and the quantity of heat trapped in its oceans continue to grow, with 2016 declared the hottest year on record.

Climate change could lead to political instability, increased societal tensions and could place new burdens on economies and governments, an AAAS report stated. Large numbers of people will likely be displaced due to famine and drought.

A NASA-funded study said that global industrial civilisation is headed for a collapse in the coming decades, blaming unsustainable resource use and increasing wealth inequality.

The study cited examples of the rise and fall of civilisations throughout history, including the Roman Empire, and said cases of "precipitous collapse - often lasting centuries - have been quite common".

Among the most important factors that explain the decline of civilisations are population, climate, water, agriculture and energy, according to the report.

They can lead to collapse when coupled with overuse of resources and economic inequality.

Source: Al Jazeera News