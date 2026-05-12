The Flotilla Diaries: Inside the 2025 mission to break the Gaza siege

Determined to break the siege on Gaza, two filmmakers share firsthand accounts on board the Global Sumud Flotilla.

In September 2025, the Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail from Barcelona, Tunis, and Sicily. Fifty civilian vessels aim to deliver aid and open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza. Among those sailing are two filmmakers.

Carlos Perez is from Mexico on board the Hio. Australian Juliet Lamont is on board the Wahoo. Their journey is fraught with highs and lows as the flotilla approaches Gaza. Israel warns of an active combat zone, but the boats press forward.

Suddenly, water cannons strike, ships vanish from radar, and crews are arrested. Through Carlos and Juliet’s firsthand testimony, we witness their harrowing experiences of intimidation, abuse, and imprisonment.

The Flotilla Diaries is a documentary film by Dasa Raimanova.