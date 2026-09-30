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Iran war live: Trump claims war will end ‘very soon’, gives no details
US President Donald Trump reiterates that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon.
Published On 30 Sep 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the war on Iran will end “very soon” without providing any details and reiterates that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issues an open letter to US voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, urging that the Trump administration must be changed.