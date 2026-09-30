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Iran war live: Trump claims war will end ‘very soon’, gives no details

US President Donald Trump reiterates that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the press after a meeting with technology executives about artificial intelligence at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. The gathering comes quickly after tech giant OpenAI's cancellation of the release of its newest model due to safety concerns, and a series of revelations that the technology had gone rogue. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the media after a meeting with technology executives about AI at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026 [Kent Nishimura/AFP]
By Noor Kareem and Faisal Aziz Khan
Published On 30 Sep 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says the war on Iran will end “very soon” without providing any details and reiterates that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issues an open letter to US voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, urging that the Trump administration must be changed.