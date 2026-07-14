As Mexico cohosts the World Cup, a mother confronts gender violence and seeks safety for her daughter through football.

Nallely Arenas is transforming her years of legal struggle as a lawyer into grassroots action on the outskirts of Mexico City. As a cofounder of the Cancha Violeta football organisation, she’s creating a safe space for young people living amidst gender violence and cartel activity.

Her daughter, Karol, trains with the team hoping to be selected to compete at the upcoming Street Child World Cup. Against the backdrop of the World Cup, Nallely is determined to protect her daughter and challenge the realities of gender violence that women face in her country.

Mexico: Football Without Fear is a documentary film by Elpida Nikou and Rodrigo Hernandez.