Will Ukraine become an EU member?

Ukraine has opened the first phase of membership talks with the ‌European Union.

Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union (EU) received a boost this week.

Accession negotiations finally kicked off and Ukraine is hoping that will provide some security guarantees as the war with Russia drags on.

Moscow has long objected to Kyiv strengthening its ties with the West. Now, Ukraine will have to fulfil the EU’s requirements before it can be accepted as a member.

That will include reforms on a host of issues, including tackling corruption.

But what are the risks of integrating a country at war into the bloc? And how will Russia respond?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive Director at Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Theresa Fallon – Director at the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Alexander Bratersky – Independent Journalist and Political Analyst