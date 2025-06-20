What is Europe’s stance on the Israel-Iran conflict?

Divisions and anxiety rise in Europe over hostilities in the Middle East.

The German leader and European Commission president were quick to back Israel as the conflict began with Iran last Friday.

The European Union has since called for de-escalation, reflecting growing anxiety over what might happen next.

So, what is the thinking in European capitals – and how much influence does Europe really have?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe at The New York Times in Berlin

Ellie Geranmayeh – Deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations