Who will save Afghans from hunger?

UN warns 17 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity.

Devastated by decades of war and instability, Afghanistan is facing a multitude of crises.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, it’s been subjected to international sanctions.

Now, once again, Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

The World Food Programme says it’s unable to provide assistance to millions of Afghans.

It’s the result of drastic cuts in aid funding by international donors.

The situation is compounded by the ongoing forced deportation of millions of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran.

So, how will these overlapping crises shape the future of the country – and its people?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Kiana Alavi – Norwegian Refugee Council’s advocacy manager in Afghanistan

Zeeshan Salahuddin – Director of the Centre for Regional and Global Connectivity at Tabadlab

Obaidullah Baheer – Adjunct Lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan and a peace and conflict resolution specialist