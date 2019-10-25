Boris Johnson became prime minister in July, promising to take the United Kingdom out of the EU by October 31 - with or without a deal. He said he would rather "be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU for another delay.

But Johnson has been forced to do just that. While he managed to get MPs to back his withdrawal agreement, they rejected his plan to push it through the House of Commons in three days. Johnson was forced to send a letter to the EU asking for yet another Brexit delay.

It has been more than three years since the British public voted to leave the EU, but their wishes have not been met. So, what has gone wrong with the democratic process in the UK?

Labour MP David Lammy, who wants the UK to remain in the EU, blames Johnson for trying to ram the agreement through Parliament.

"He's not taking it seriously. And the reason he's not taking it seriously is because he actually doesn't want the withdrawal bill and the basis on which he wants to leave the European Union properly scrutinised," Lammy told Al Jazeera.

Lammy wants a new referendum and denies any suggestion a second vote would undermine the result of the first. He says it would be more democratic.

"No one can tell me [about] a country that has ever undermined democracy with more democracy. That is why you can have a general election and you have another general election in four years' time," Lammy argued.

But economist Liam Halligan - a Brexit supporter - believes a second referendum would be wrong.

"I have a major problem, I'm afraid, call me old-fashioned, with the idea of not implementing a referendum when Parliament has sanctioned the referendum and given the decision to the British people," Halligan said.

"Authority is vested in the people via Parliament, not in Parliament itself, and I think it's a major concern if we don't implement that decision," he added.

In this week's UpFront, we debate the ongoing Brexit negotiations in the UK, and the chaos it has triggered both inside Parliament and on the streets.

Source: Al Jazeera News