How can Haiti break its cycle of violence and instability?

Is Haiti on the verge of collapse? We look at the current violent upheaval in the country and discuss what’s ahead.

Haiti is facing a major and violent upheaval after armed gangs took control of 80 percent of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, locking Prime Minister Ariel Henry out of the country and triggering his resignation.

In an effort to contain the recent surge of violence, the Haitian government announced extending a state of emergency and nighttime curfew. Nonetheless, Haiti’s humanitarian issues are reaching crisis levels with thousands of people internally displaced.

Meanwhile, there are continuing discussions about potential foreign intervention to help quell the violence. The move has met reticence from many Haitians, who have decried past failures by the United Nations and the United States in the country.

So what will happen in Haiti? And is there a way forward to build lasting stability?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks with the deputy program director of Latin America and Caribbean for International Crisis Group, Renata Segura, journalist and author Monique Clesca, and Jemima Pierre, a professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice Institute at the University of British Columbia, about the upsurge of violence in Haiti.