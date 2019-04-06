Yemen's Nobel laureate says the Saudi crown prince is destroying her country and calls on Donald Trump to stop the war.

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to end the United States's support for the Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen. But the White House has signalled that US President Donald Trump may veto the move.

A Saudi-UAE coalition, allied with the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, has been fighting Houthi rebels since 2015.

Aid groups estimate as many as 60,000 civilians have been killed and an additional 85,000 children may have starved to death.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Yemeni human rights activist Tawakkol Karman says the US president has the power to end the war.

"I'm calling on him [Trump] to stop the war in Yemen. He can do it more than making the nuclear agreement with North Korea."

Asked if she had a message for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who has been a driving force behind the war, Karman says she believes he is a "criminal".

"I won't ask anything from Mohammed bin Salman because he is destroying my country. Mohammed bin Salman and [Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi] Mohammed bin Zayed, they should be tried in the International Criminal Court, because they have committed war crimes in my country," says Karman.

On this week's UpFront headliner, we speak to Nobel laureate and Yemeni human rights activist Tawakkol Karman.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera News