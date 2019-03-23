We speak with Arundhati Roy about Kashmir, nuclear war, fake news, and whether India is turning to fascism under Modi.

The military escalation between India and Pakistan may have abated, but tensions remain high following the latest series of aggressions triggered by a February 14 suicide bomb attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed at least 42 paramilitary personnel.

When asked about the Indian media's role in perpetuating the conflict, acclaimed author and activist, Arundhati Roy, said journalists are "more than complicit". She added that "sometimes they are literally calling for war".

Roy, who has been a vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says there are elements of fascism in his politics.

"If you look at the games that have been played, the false flag attacks, the trail of deaths, of murders, of lynchings, you see fascism," said Roy, who is also the author of the book The Ministry of Utmost Happiness.

On the issue of independence for Kashmir, Roy believes Kashmiris should be given opportunities to express their opinions, adding "The whole world needs to turn its attention to Kashmir because we are in a very, very dangerous situation there".

Source: Al Jazeera News