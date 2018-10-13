We talk to Sarah Leah Whitson of Human Rights Watch and foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal about Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and has not been seen since.

One of the most famous Arab journalists, he is also a former adviser to top Saudi officials who over the past year became critical of some policies implemented by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Unnamed Turkish officials told The Washington Post that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate. With no evidence or details provided, their claim has been denied by Saudi officials. Both countries have agreed to a joint probe into Khashoggi's disappearance.

Did the Saudi government abduct, and possibly murder, Khashoggi? If so, will the Saudi crown prince face any consequences?

Sarah-Leah Whitson, executive director of The Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch, believes there is enough evidence showing that Khashoggi was dead.



"The evidence that he entered and did not leave the consulate of his own accord, there's no dispute about that," says Whitson.

With regards to pressure on the US to modify its relationship with Saudi Arabia, Rula Jebreal, a journalist who wrote a recent Newsweek cover story on MBS, said "I don't know if Trump will change, but he will be forced to change by the public opinion and that's why it's important to keep the pressure on."

On this special discussion, Rula Jebreal and Sarah-Leah Whitson, who both know and have worked with Jamal Khashoggi, talk about what should happen next.

