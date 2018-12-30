Pakistan plays an increasingly important role in the world's geopolitical dynamics as the only predominantly Muslim country with nuclear weapons.



But with a new government faced with an economy in crisis, can Pakistan overcome its internal challenges?

Pakistan has been making positive gestures, doing practical measures, and Pakistan is showing the will [that] it wants peace with India. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan

The relations with its neighbour India are at yet another low… but after four wars in seven decades, they've taken some confidence building measures. But are they ready to settle their differences?



Pakistan is closer than ever to its other neighbour, China. Islamabad and Beijing have started a $62bn bilateral agreement as part of China's global belt and road initiative.



Both countries deny any military aspect to their flourishing ties pact, but how is this relationship affecting Pakistan's other important relationship - that's with the United States?



President Donald Trump first blasted Islamabad but then asked Pakistan for help to find peace in Afghanistan. But after decades of US failure and an imminent troop withdrawal, can and will Pakistan take over regional security?



Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, talks to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera