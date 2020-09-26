Lebanese artists discuss the ever-changing journey of their country, a nation marked by conflict.
Al Jazeera’s flagship interview show. A weekly one-on-one conversation with global leaders, icons, influencers, and alternative voices shaping our times. We also interview the voiceless – individuals who by accident or choice find themselves in extraordinary events. On Talk to Al Jazeera – In the Field
For airing times, please check the Schedule
Lebanese artists discuss the ever-changing journey of their country, a nation marked by conflict.
Chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation discusses expectations following first intra-Afghan meeting.
The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses what is at stake if the...
Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews his first two years in office.
The iconic British musician and co-founder of Pink Floyd discusses human rights and the current state of the world.
A journey into Qatar’s unexplored wildlife and the effect megaprojects could have on its natural habitats.
International Energy Agency chief, Dr Fatih Birol, urges an environmentally friendly financial recovery for the world.
Health Minister Lena Hallengren discusses Sweden’s coronavirus death toll, the worst by far in Scandinavia.
Former Brazilian president discusses his country’s response to COVID-19 and US involvement in Latin American affairs.
The former US national security adviser discusses ongoing international conflicts and his approach to foreign policy.
Khairullah Khairkhwa, from the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, discusses efforts to reach political reconciliation.
Oxford University epidemiologist discusses the possibility of the coronavirus being treated with HIV and SARS drugs.
Brazil’s former health minister discusses his clash with President Jair Bolsonaro over the country’s COVID-19 response.
Berlin State Opera director on the future of the arts in a post-coronavirus world, and peace in Israel and Palestine.